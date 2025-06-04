Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. Has $697,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,958.7% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 236,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 228,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 122,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.