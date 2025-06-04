Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,525,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $226.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $145.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.