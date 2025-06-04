Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.100-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.0 million-$206.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.8 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.390-0.400 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

NYSE CXM opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,879.68. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 118,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 260,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

