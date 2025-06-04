UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.08. 828,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,233,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

UWM Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $613.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. Analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. UWM’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 23,424 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 39,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

