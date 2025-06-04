iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Cut by Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $190.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.18. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

