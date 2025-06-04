SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in May

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 330.7 days.

SHIMAMURA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHAOF opened at C$69.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.15. SHIMAMURA has a 1-year low of C$56.00 and a 1-year high of C$69.05.

Get SHIMAMURA alerts:

About SHIMAMURA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of clothing and fashion related products in Japan and Taiwan. It offers fashion to practical clothing, bedding, and interior goods; head-to-toe fashion for ladies and men including shoes and fashion accessories; baby and children’s products; and knickknacks and fashion accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for SHIMAMURA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMAMURA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.