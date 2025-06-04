SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in May

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 330.7 days.
SHIMAMURA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHAOF opened at C$69.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.15. SHIMAMURA has a 1-year low of C$56.00 and a 1-year high of C$69.05.
About SHIMAMURA
