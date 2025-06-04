iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

