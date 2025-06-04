iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Watershed Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,644 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,721,000 after buying an additional 4,032,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,021 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,803,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,789,000 after buying an additional 481,280 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

