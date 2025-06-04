Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 88,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKUNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA raised Rakuten Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Nomura Securities upgraded Rakuten Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group Stock Down 1.6%

RKUNY opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.11. Rakuten Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Rakuten Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.