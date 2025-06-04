Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8%
VYM opened at $130.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Constellation Energy and Meta Strike Nuclear Deal, Shares Whipsaw
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Tesla’s Lofty 200 P/E Could Mean More Upside
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.