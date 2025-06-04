Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $201.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

