Secure Asset Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 61,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

