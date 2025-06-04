Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 8,365 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 772,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,825,000 after buying an additional 765,225 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 631,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,036,000 after purchasing an additional 403,812 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 425,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 371,441 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,338,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after buying an additional 97,818 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.62 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

