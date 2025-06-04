TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $880,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Fortinet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 328 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 697,818 shares of company stock valued at $69,539,128. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.