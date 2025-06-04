John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.299 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 27.3% increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHI opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.