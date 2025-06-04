Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund ( NYSE:NUW Free Report ) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

