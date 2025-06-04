MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Declares — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance
CXH opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $8.36.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
