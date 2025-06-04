TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

