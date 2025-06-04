Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NMT opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

