Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NMT opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
