Top Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching – June 3rd

Salesforce, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, GE Vernova, Exxon Mobil, and Zscaler are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are equity shares in companies whose principal business is the transformation of raw materials into finished goods. They represent ownership in firms engaged in activities such as machinery production, automobile assembly, consumer‐goods manufacturing and industrial equipment fabrication. Because their revenues tend to rise and fall with overall economic activity, manufacturing stocks are often classified as cyclical investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $263.54. 3,712,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $227.77 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.70. 4,875,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,808,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded up $9.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $499.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.68.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,084,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,523,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average is $109.50. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $448.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.01. 2,167,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,120. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $297.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,184.04 and a beta of 1.14.

