Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 1,095 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $184.85 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $193.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.76.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

