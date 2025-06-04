Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $366.12 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $369.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $675.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.15 and a 200-day moving average of $334.49.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.48.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,328 shares of company stock valued at $38,419,222 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

