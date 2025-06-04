Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.1%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$112.76 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.60 and a 52 week high of C$119.20. The stock has a market cap of C$105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.228 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 6,485 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.23, for a total transaction of C$708,331.01. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 37,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.43, for a total transaction of C$4,169,691.14. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,082 shares of company stock valued at $25,154,786. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.