Horizons Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

VOO stock opened at $548.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $512.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

