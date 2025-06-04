Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,059,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,619,000 after acquiring an additional 408,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,017,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,587,000 after purchasing an additional 441,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091,304 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after buying an additional 2,501,073 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,776,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,164,000 after buying an additional 369,530 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $2.0369 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

