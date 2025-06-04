MFS Charter Income Trust Declares — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MCR opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust ( NYSE:MCR Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

