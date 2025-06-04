Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $139.55 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

