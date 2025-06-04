VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. VersaBank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.52%.

VersaBank Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of VersaBank stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $375.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.99.

VersaBank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VersaBank stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Free Report ) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of VersaBank worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $10.40 price target on shares of VersaBank in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of VersaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $10.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

