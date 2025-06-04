TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025,564 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718,291 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646,591 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

