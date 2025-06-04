SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Secure Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,626 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,747,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 812,805 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 156,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,279,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

