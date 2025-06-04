BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the April 30th total of 97,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 96,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,136 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 0.3%

MUC stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

