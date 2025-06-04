Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Grows By 31.9%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 23,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.4%

CTTAY opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.1978 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

CTTAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTTAY

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.