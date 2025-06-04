Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Grows By 31.9%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 23,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.4%
CTTAY opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CTTAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
