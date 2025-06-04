Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,292,000 after purchasing an additional 324,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,179,000 after purchasing an additional 287,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $500.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.62.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $488.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 958.37, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $491.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total value of $796,002.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,649,782.96. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,431 shares of company stock worth $79,162,548 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

