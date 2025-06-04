Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.94.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 442.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

