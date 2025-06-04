Park Edge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Park Edge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $885,886,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after buying an additional 2,946,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $297,947,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $120.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

