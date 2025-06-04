Rep. David Taylor Buys Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on June 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on May 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on 5/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 5/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 5/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 5/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/10/2025.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.3%

AVGO stock opened at $256.85 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $259.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,834.58. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.