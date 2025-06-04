U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Increased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.8%

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USB

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.