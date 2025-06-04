Greenfield Savings Bank Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.9% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,088,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6%

JPM stock opened at $266.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $280.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

