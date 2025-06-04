21,760 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,227,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.8% of Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

IVV opened at $598.93 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $559.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.84. The company has a market cap of $588.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

