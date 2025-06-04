Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,094,000 after acquiring an additional 411,579 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,510,000 after purchasing an additional 253,320 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 250,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,377,000 after purchasing an additional 222,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $426.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

