Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Arrien Investments Inc.

Arrien Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Arrien Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arrien Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.95. The company has a market cap of $274.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

