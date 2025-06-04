GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases 3,325 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

