Romano Brothers AND Company Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 264.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The stock has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.91.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

