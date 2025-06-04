Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 2,634 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after purchasing an additional 940,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

