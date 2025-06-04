Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $85,886,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE JNJ opened at $154.45 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $371.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

