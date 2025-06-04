ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $747.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $689.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $709.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

