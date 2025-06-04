Iams Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.30. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

