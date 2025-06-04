Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after purchasing an additional 848,370 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 145,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

