Floyd Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Floyd Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Floyd Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $371.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

