Absolute Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Absolute Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200,905 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 367,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,619 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 469.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 81,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,911,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

GRX stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Increases Dividend

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.